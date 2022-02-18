Kanye West says new album Donda 2 will be released exclusively on his platform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kanye West says new album Donda 2 will be released exclusively on his platform

By Press Association
February 18, 2022, 4:57 am Updated: February 18, 2022, 5:37 am
Kanye West says new album Donda 2 will be released exclusively on his platform (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Kanye West says his new album Donda 2 will only be available exclusively on his own platform, the Stem Player.

The US rapper said it was time to “free music from this oppressive system”, citing the small cuts made by artists for their work.

The album, due to be released later this month, will not be featured on streaming sites including Apple, Amazon, Spotify or YouTube, West said.

Sharing a video on Instagram, which appeared to show music playing on a Stem Player, West wrote: “Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player.

“Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube.

“Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system.

“It’s time to take control and build our own. Go to stemplayer.com now to order.”

The Stem Player is a small device that allows users to split songs into “stems,” according to its website.

The small disc-shaped device can control vocals, drums, and bass as well as isolating track parts and adding effects.

Stem Players retail online for 200 USD (£147), according to the site.

West’s latest album Donda, a sprawling 27-track record, was released in August last year after lengthy delays.

The 10th studio record is named after his late mother, Donda West, and is a follow-up to 2019’s Jesus Is King.

It features collaborators including Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Lil Baby, Playboi Carti, Kid Cudi and the late rapper Pop Smoke as well as material from controversial figures Marilyn Manson and DaBaby.

Donda West was an English professor at Chicago State University who died in 2007 aged 58 following complications from cosmetic surgery.

Her death had a devastating impact on West, who as well as his latest album also named a creative content company after her.

West’s latest announcement on social media comes after the release of the first part of a Netflix documentary about his life Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, which featured clips of his mother.

The series was helmed by film-maker Clarence “Coodie” Simmons alongside Chike Ozah.

In previous weeks he has posted a series of erratic messages on Instagram, taking aim at Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson and threatening to pull out of his headline slot at the Coachella music festival.

