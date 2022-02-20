Ant and Dec transform for Drag Race UK charity single debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment Music

Ant and Dec transform for Drag Race UK charity single debut

By Press Association
February 20, 2022, 9:09 am Updated: February 20, 2022, 6:57 pm
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly transformed into drag (Matt Crossick/PA)
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly transformed into drag (Matt Crossick/PA)

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly teamed up with the winners of Drag Race UK to perform their new charity song.

The “angels of the north” transformed into their drag alter egos Lady Antoinette and Miss Donna Lee for the End Of The Show Show on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Drag Race UK winners The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney and Krystal Versace also appeared in the final performance, which was introduced by American drag queen RuPaul.

Making their entrance on to the show, Ant and Dec were embellished with fake boobs, heels and heavy make-up for the performance.

Red-head McPartlin was dressed in a black sparkly outfit while blond-haired Donnelly stepped out in a blue feather dress and red lipstick.

The dance pop song We Werk Together was written by Ian Masterson, the music producer of Strictly Come Dancing, and proceeds from the single will be donated to the Trussell Trust.

It includes the lyrics “don’t be bitter just be better” and “everyone with their own story we stand together, we work together”.

The variety show was filmed in front of a live studio audience again after last year’s series had a virtual gallery due to Covid protocols.

The new series of the award-winning programme saw McPartlin and Donnelly surprise an NHS nurse with a live on-air wedding after she had her ceremony cancelled three times during the pandemic.

Also on the show, the Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm star Jeremy Clarkson was the unsuspecting star of Undercover, as protesters arrived at his farm demanding rights for soil.

