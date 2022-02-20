O2 arena to remain closed until Friday after Storm Eunice shreds roof

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
O2 arena to remain closed until Friday after Storm Eunice shreds roof

By Press Association
February 20, 2022, 3:29 pm
The venue’s white roof covering is undergoing repairs after parts of it were damaged by Storm Eunice (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The O2 arena will remain closed until Friday after part of the London venue’s roof was ripped off by Storm Eunice.

The venue’s white roof covering is undergoing repairs after parts of it were torn away from supporting ribs by high winds during the storm on Friday.

In a statement, the arena said it was “not quite looking our best” after the storm.

It added that a number of upcoming concerts would be rescheduled, with UB40 rescheduled to February 25, Simply Red to March 2 and 3, The Lumineers to March 4, and Davido to March 5.

While new dates for rapper Dave’s postponed concerts will be announced within the next 48 hours.

Events at The O2’s smaller venue, The Indigo, are also expected to resume after February 25.

“The O2 prides itself on being a venue full of entertainment but following Friday’s storm, we’re not quite looking our best,” a statement from the venue said.

“We want to continue to provide a safe and secure best-in-class experience for our visitors, so we have made the decision to remain closed until Friday February 25 to give us time to carry out some necessary works on our roof.”

Dave’s gigs were supposed to take place on Monday and Tuesday of next week, but will now take place on an as yet unconfirmed date in the future.

The O2 has said that all tickets will remain valid for the new dates.

In a statement provided by The O2 on Saturday, Dave said he will be “back with a plan” by the end of Monday.

The O2 Arena in London after parts of its roof were ripped off in high winds (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“Devastating news, The O2 have told us Monday and Tuesday’s shows can’t happen due to what the storm did to the roof of the venue,” he said.

“We are doing everything we can to reschedule the shows to play as soon as humanly possible.

“Right now we do not know when The O2 arena will be open again for events but they’ve told us it shouldn’t be too long.

“We await information from the venue.

“I’ll be back with a plan as soon as I have it.

“By the end of Monday I hope.”

The O2 has the second highest capacity of any indoor venue in the UK, surpassed only by the Manchester Arena.

It was originally built as the Millennium Dome, and used to house an exhibition celebrating the turn of the new millennium.

