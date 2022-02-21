Teenage Cancer Trust charity concert series returns after two-year absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teenage Cancer Trust charity concert series returns after two-year absence

By Press Association
February 21, 2022, 7:57 am
Roger Daltrey on stage during the Teenage Cancer Trust annual concert series, at the Royal Albert Hall, London (PA)
Roger Daltrey on stage during the Teenage Cancer Trust annual concert series, at the Royal Albert Hall, London (PA)

Ed Sheeran and The Who are among the artists in the line-up for the Teenage Cancer Trust concert series as it returns after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19.

The music and comedy event, to be held at London’s Royal Albert Hall next month, will also include musical performances from Liam Gallagher, Yungblud, Madness and Don Broco.

Teenage Cancer Trust – Royal Albert Hall
Ed Sheeran will once again perform for the Teenage Cancer Trust series at the Royal Albert Hall (PA).

An evening of comedy will also feature, hosted by Joel Dommett with guests including Rob Beckett, Romesh Ranganathan and Seann Walsh.

The Who frontman Roger Daltrey helped launch the concert series to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust in 2000 and is also a patron of the charity.

The 77-year-old, who has been a driving force behind the shows at the Royal Albert Hall every year since, said: “Live music has been hit hard by the pandemic and it has been particularly frustrating for me that we haven’t been able to get artists on stage to raise money for this vitally important cause.

“But we haven’t given up. My wonderful team and I have pulled out all the stops to make this 20th series of shows for Teenage Cancer Trust the best ever. I am so grateful for the loyalty and continued support given to us by the music and comedy industries.

Ramesh Ranganathan
Ramesh Ranganathan will perform during a night of comedy as part of Teenage Cancer Trust at The Royal Albert Hall (PA)

“The Who will be back on stage this year at the hall alongside some wonderful talent. After the last two unbelievably difficult years, young people with cancer deserve everything we can do for them.”

The 2020 show should have marked the 20th anniversary of Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall. But the event was cancelled due to the nationwide lockdown, with the 2021 series also being cancelled thanks to Covid-19.

Katie Collins, chief executive of the Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “We are so grateful to Roger and all the acts coming together to help us ensure that young people don’t have to face cancer alone. The past two years have been so tough for young people with cancer and their families.

“As well as being amazing gigs, these vital fundraising shows going ahead will make the world of difference.

“Without the money raised at events like this – and people like Roger giving up their time to help others – our work would not happen and young people with cancer would go through treatment without the vital specialist care and support we provide.”

Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall is taking place between March 21 and 27.

Tickets will go on sale on February 25 at 9am.

