Elton John jet forced to abort journey following hydraulic failure – reports

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 1:07 pm
(Matt Crossick/PA)
Sir Elton John’s private jet was forced to turn back from its journey to New York after suffering a reported hydraulic failure.

The plane twice aborted landing on Monday as it tried to touch down at Farnborough Airport in Hampshire, according to The Sun.

The singer, 74, was due to perform at the 20,000-capacity Madison Square Garden arena that night, and took a later flight arriving in time to play.

Firefighters from six stations attended the scene at 11.16am, although the incident was dealt with by the airport fire service.

Sir Elton did not mention the incident when he appeared on stage later that night.

The Rocketman star recently returned to the stage for the first time in almost two years, resuming his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in America.

Ahead of Monday’s concert in New York, a message on his official Twitter account appeared to confirm his attendance. It said: “Hello New York! See you @TheGarden tonight.”

A source close to the singer told the PA news agency: “Elton took it all in his stride and the pilot did brilliantly.”

A statement from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters from Rushmoor, Hartley Wintney, Basingstoke, Fleet, Yateley and Surrey FRS were called at 11.16 Monday morning to an incident at Farnborough Airport.

“No action was taken by HIWFRS with the incident dealt with by the airport fire service.”

Sir Elton is expected to play in states across the US until the end of April, after which he will begin the European leg of the tour.

In November, he announced two special homecoming shows at Vicarage Road, the home of Watford Football Club, to end the tour in July.

In January he postponed his Dallas shows in Texas after testing positive for Covid-19.

