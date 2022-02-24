Man facing court after allegedly forcing his way into Harry Styles’ home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Man facing court after allegedly forcing his way into Harry Styles’ home

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 7:14 pm
Harry Styles (PA)
Harry Styles (PA)

Pop star Harry Styles’ stalker has been charged after allegedly forcing his way into the former One Direction star’s home.

Pablo Tarazaga-Orero, 28, is also said to have destroyed a vase belonging to the Watermelon Sugar singer and assaulted a woman working at his house, in north London, during the incident last Wednesday.

Tarazaga-Orero, originally from Spain, was barred from going within 250 metres of Styles after he was found guilty of stalking in 2019.

He is due to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with breaching the restraining order by “turning up at the victim’s house”.

Homeless Tarazaga-Orero is further charged with criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 by destroying a vase belonging to Styles, assault by beating and using violence to secure entry to the singer’s house.

Styles’ representatives have declined to comment.

Following his 2019 conviction for stalking, Tarazaga-Orero was banned from coming within 250m of Styles, his home and business addresses, or attending any concert or event where he is due to appear.

He was also barred from contacting him directly or indirectly, or posting about him on social media.

The Brit Award-winner told the magistrates’ court trial he was left feeling “scared” and “very uncomfortable” after Tarazaga-Orero slept outside his house and posted notes and money through his letter box.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal