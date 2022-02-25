Olly Murs cancels tour after undergoing ‘major’ knee surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Olly Murs cancels tour after undergoing ‘major’ knee surgery

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 5:44 pm Updated: February 25, 2022, 5:47 pm
Olly Murs (Ian West/PA)
Olly Murs (Ian West/PA)

Singer Olly Murs has said he is “gutted” to be cancelling his upcoming summer tour after undergoing “major knee surgery” this week.

The host of ITV’s talent show Starstruck said the surgery went “well” but he needed to cancel his shows to focus on rehabilitation, which his management team said would be for the next six months.

Murs, 37, who also underwent a knee operation last summer, said he had been trying his best to “avoid” the surgery but that “it was needed”.

Sharing a series of images on Instagram following his operation, he said: “I am gutted to have to write this message but unfortunately I’ve had to undergo major new knee surgery again this week.

“Been trying my best to avoid having it done but the op was needed and it went well.

“I’m recovering in hospital but it means I’m having to cancel all my summer shows this year whilst I focus on my rehab.

“I’m so bloody sorry but my focus now is on recovering and I’ll keep you all updated on how I’m getting on! Stay cheeky catch you soon.”

The cancelled performances include at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, Edinburgh Castle, Warwick Castle and Cardiff Castle.

The Voice Finalists – London
Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs (David Parry/PA)

In a statement, the singer added: “I’m devastated I won’t be performing these shows, and can only apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“Rest assured I will be fighting fit for new music later this year!”

Murs last had surgery on his knee after injuring himself during a performance at Newmarket racecourse last summer.

During the performance, a fragment of bone became lodged in the back of his knee after he jumped into the air.

In 2019, the pop star had surgery on his knee after suffering ligament damage.

The singer, who rose to fame as a contestant on The X Factor in 2009, saw his contestant Molly Hocking win The Voice UK in 2019.

