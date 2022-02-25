Ed Sheeran sees off new entry competition to reclaim top spot in albums chart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ed Sheeran sees off new entry competition to reclaim top spot in albums chart

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 6:04 pm
Ed Sheeran (Ian West/PA)
Ed Sheeran has seen off challenges from multiple new entries in the album charts to reclaim the top spot with his fifth studio album Equals.

The 31-year-old singer first topped the charts with the hit record in November, and it has since accumulated more than 524,000 UK chart sales to date, according to the Official Charts Company.

This success follows after the recent release of a new remix version of his chart-topping track Bad Habits with metal rockers Bring Me The Horizon, which was debuted at the Brit Awards early this month in a surprise collaborative performance.

Bradford-born bassline collective Bad Boy Chiller Crew are this week’s highest new entry, coming in at number two with their second mixtape Disrespectful.

The trio – consisting of Gareth “GK” Kelly, Kane Welsh and Sam “Clive” Robinson – told OfficialCharts.com: ”We’ve got nothing but love for our fans, thank you. Our dreams are coming true.

“We want the world to party. It can be a dark place, but we just want to provide some feel-good beats.”

Alternative rock band Sea Power, previously known as British Sea Power, are also a new entry this week placing fourth with their eighth studio album Everything Was Forever.

This is the group’s first record since they rebranded in 2021 and it is their highest UK albums chart peak to date.

While the third spot was taken by Adele’s award-winning album 30 after it climbed one place, and Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour has risen two places to take fifth.

Encanto
Actress Stephanie Beatriz features on the Encanto soundtrack (Official Charts Company/PA)

Elsewhere in the UK singles chart, the soundtrack from the movie Encanto continues its popularity as the track We Don’t Talk About Bruno settles in for a sixth week at number one, racking up more than 7.8 million UK streams over the past seven days, said the Official Charts Company.

The track, which was written by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, was the first original Disney song to reach the top spot in the singles chart.

The film, about an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, has won acclaim for its catchy music and for exploring a cultural perspective not often seen in Disney movies.

Two more songs from the Encanto soundtrack also hold on to their place in the Top 10 – Surface Pressure by Jessica Darrow is at number three and The Family Madrigal by Stephanie Beatriz and Olga Merediz holds steady at number eight.

Sheeran also takes the number two spot in the singles chart with his collaboration with Afrobeats singer Fireboy DML on their track Peru.

