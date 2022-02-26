Machine Gun Kelly finding it ‘hard’ to find right ‘gothic’ location for wedding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Machine Gun Kelly finding it ‘hard’ to find right ‘gothic’ location for wedding

By Press Association
February 26, 2022, 3:28 am
Machine Gun Kelly admits he is finding it ‘hard’ to find a wedding venue (Vianney Le Caer/AP)
Machine Gun Kelly has admitted he is finding it “hard” to find a wedding venue that fits his artistic vision.

The US rapper, who is engaged to actress Megan Fox, said he was looking to find a “gothic” location with a “red river” built for the occasion.

The couple announced their engagement in January this year with an intimate video showing Kelly, real name Colson Baker, getting down on one knee.

Asked on The Late Late Show with James Corden about when the big day would be, he replied: “When they can build me a red river with like gothic… the location is hard.

NBA All Star Game Basketball
Fox and Kelly announced their engagement in January this year with an intimate video showing the rapper, real name Colson Baker, getting down on one knee (Charles Krupa)

“Trying to find a spot that is matching my artistic (vision).”

Speaking about being a fiance, he added: “I can’t figure (it) out, they said we were both fiances but we have like a different thing over our e.

“Which thing am I?”

Sharing the news of the engagement online, the musician showed a close-up of the ring he had designed by British jeweller Stephen Webster for the occasion, on Instagram.

He wrote: “Yes, in this life and every life. Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me.

Transformers actress Fox, who has previously described herself as “unusual,” said she “went to Hell for eternity” after taking a powerful hallucinogenic in Costa Rica with her now-fiance.

The couple recently appeared on the cover of British GQ Style’s Autumn/Winter 2021 issue.

Fox told the magazine she has met her “soulmate”.

The Hollywood actress was previously married to 90210 star Brian Austin Green, with whom she has three children.

