Hailey Bieber shares personal tribute to popstar husband on his 28th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Hailey Bieber shares personal tribute to popstar husband on his 28th birthday

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 5:48 am
Hailey Bieber shares personal tribute to popstar husband on his 28th birthday (Ian West/PA)
Hailey Bieber shares personal tribute to popstar husband on his 28th birthday (Ian West/PA)

Hailey Bieber said the “most beautiful” part of her life is spending it with her popstar husband, as she paid tribute to him on his 28th birthday.

The model, 25, said there were “a lot of amazing and beautiful things” about life, but they were trumped by living with Justin Bieber.

Sharing a collection of intimate photos of the couple on Instagram she said: “Happy birthday my baby.”

“There are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you.

“I love you… here’s to 28.”

The couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony in New York in 2018 when Bieber was 24 and Hailey was 21.

They exchanged vows for a second time in South Carolina at the end of September 2019.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal