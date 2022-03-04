Dua Lipa on ‘reclaiming’ the dance move she was trolled for

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dua Lipa has said she is “reclaiming” a dance move she was previously “bullied” for online after it encouraged her to develop as an artist.

Grammy-award-winner Lipa, 26, became an internet meme after a clip of her dancing while performing her hit One Kiss at a concert in 2018 went viral.

In the clip, filmed at Lollapalooza in Berlin, Lipa is seen enthusiastically twisting her hip in time to the music.

.@DUALIPA has reclaimed her dance move on her #FutureNostalgia tour, and shows Jimmy how it’s done! Tune in for more with @DUALIPA and a special surprise TONIGHT at 11:35/10:35c on @nbc! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/C3G50wFwnH — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) March 4, 2022

Speaking to American talk show host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Lipa said being mocked online initially caused her “a lot of grief”, but she has now decided to continue using the dance move in her performances as she has developed a “fondness” for it.

Lipa told Fallon: “I’m reclaiming it because there was a moment where actually it caused me a lot of grief. I was being bullied online, it wasn’t very nice.

“But now I can look at it from a different perspective. I look back on it with such fondness because it helped me grow into the artist that I wanted to become. It made me work harder.

“I went in, I did more rehearsal, I just wanted to become a real performer and I think that was the thing that I needed.”

Lipa spoke to Jimmy Fallon about the newfound fondness she has developed for the dance move that created a meme (Gareth Cattermole/PA)

Lipa revealed that she now begins performances of her Grammy-nominated hit Don’t Start Now with the dance move.

In response, Fallon, 47, joked: “And now everyone goes nuts because it’s like: ‘Yeah, see, don’t make fun of this because now I’m doing this every show!’”