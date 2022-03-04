Ed Sheeran previously settled a copyright claim in the US, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ed Sheeran previously settled a copyright claim in the US, court told

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 6:09 pm
Ed Sheeran (PA)
Ed Sheeran (PA)

Ed Sheeran previously settled a copyright claim in the United States over his hit song Photograph for more than five million dollars, the High Court has heard.

The British star was accused of copying from a track called Amazing, which was released in 2012 by former X Factor winner Matt Cardle.

Songwriters Thomas Leonard and Martin Harrington sued the Thinking Out Loud singer, accusing him of “unabashedly taking credit” for their work.

However, Sheeran and his songwriting partner John McDaid from Snow Patrol reached a deal in 2017 with the songwriters to end the lawsuit which had been filed in the United States.

Details of the settlement were not revealed in the court papers at the time.

Strictly Ballroom the Musical Press Night – London
Matt Cardle (Matt Crossick/PA)

On the first day of an unrelated claim against Sheeran, McDaid and fellow songwriter Steven McCutcheon, a judge at the High Court in London allowed some details to be shared with the media in court documents.

Two songwriters, Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue, claim Sheeran’s 2017 hit Shape Of You infringes “particular lines and phrases” of their song Oh Why.

Andrew Sutcliffe QC, representing the two men, said in written submissions that the claim over Photograph was settled in March 2017 with Sheeran, McDaid and music publisher Sony/ATV Music Publishing paying a lump sum of 5.4 million US dollars (£4 million) to Mr Leonard and Mr Harrington.

He continued: “The claimants received ‘a worldwide, income-only interest in the amount of 35% of the gross publishing revenues earned and received from the exploitation’ of Photograph.”

Ian Mill QC, representing Sheeran, McDaid and McCutcheon, said that the US settlement did not include “determination by any court on the essential question of copying”.

He continued in written arguments: “Mr Sheeran and Mr McDaid denied the claim and it was settled on confidential terms. They maintain that they did not copy Amazing.”

He added: “The allegation that the songwriters have habitually copied the work of others should accordingly be rejected.”

Sheeran’s single Photograph, from his album x (Multiply), reached number 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and number 15 in the UK singles chart in 2014.

Cardle’s track Amazing peaked at number 84 in the UK in 2012.

