Dizzee Rascal found guilty of assaulting ex-fiancee during ‘chaotic’ row

Dizzee Rascal has been found guilty of assaulting his ex-fiancee during a row over child contact and finances.

The grime artist, 37, whose real name is Dylan Mills, has been found guilty of attacking Cassandra Jones by pressing his forehead against hers and pushing her to the ground during a “chaotic” row at a residential property in Streatham, south London, on June 8 last year.

Following the verdict at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court, Mills took a camera from a PA Media photographer after the leaving the building and threw it into a road, smashing it.

The court heard the 37-year-old, behind chart-topping singles Bonkers and Dance Wiv Me, was “frustrated” over custody arrangements and the pair had an argument when he dropped off their daughter at the property.

Dizzee Rascal, real name Dylan Mills, outside Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court in June 2021 (PA)

Mills, who had two children with Ms Jones before they split up in February 2021, was said to have “barged” into the home, banged his head on a fridge three times while holding his son and began “screaming and shouting” at Ms Jones and her mother Dawn Kirk.

The court heard how Ms Jones began filming him but he took her phone from her and then took Ms Kirk’s phone.

The court heard how the shouting became so loud that it alerted two neighbours and police were called.

A judge was told how when they arrived, Mills said “I’m the aggressor”, but later gave a prepared statement in a police interview, denying the allegations and claimed he had been assaulted by Ms Jones.

Delivering her verdict, District Judge Polly Gledhill said: “I am satisfied so that I am sure that on June 8 that Mr Mills, on returning home with the child late lost his temper in an argument over child contact and finances.”

She added he was “abusive and aggressive” and “assaulted her as outlined by the Crown”.

Dizzee Rascal performing at the V Festival in Hylands Park, Chelmsford, in 2017 (PA)

Mills released his debut album, Boy In Da Corner, in 2003. His seventh studio album E3 AF, which refers to his east London postcode and African heritage, is due out on October 30.

He was made an MBE for services to music in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2020, and performed at festivals in August including Live At Lydiard in Swindon and Boardmasters in Cornwall.

Mills will be sentenced at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on April 8.