Sir Rod Stewart fills in potholes near his home as ‘no-one else can be bothered’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Sir Rod Stewart fills in potholes near his home as ‘no-one else can be bothered’

By Press Association
March 12, 2022, 3:56 pm Updated: March 13, 2022, 8:22 am
Sir Rod Stewart (Yui Mok/PA)
Sir Rod Stewart (Yui Mok/PA)

Sir Rod Stewart has picked up a shovel to repair potholes near his home after complaining that no-one else could be “bothered to do it” and his Ferrari could not drive down the road.

The 77-year-old veteran rock star shared videos to his Instagram of him and a team shovelling gravel from a lorry into a large number of potholes in an area of Harlow, Essex.

Sir Rod explained he had decided to take matters into his own hands after an ambulance had a burst tyre and other cars were “bashing their cars up” due to the damaged road.

In a video shared to Instagram, he can be seen dressed in a tracksuit and a high-vis vest while singing and shovelling gravel, and says: “I’m repairing the street where I live as no-one can be bothered to do it.”

In another clip, he demonstrated the extent of the damage and added: “This is the state of the road near where I live in Harlow and it’s been like this for ages.

“People are bashing their cars up. The other day, there was an ambulance with a burst tyre. My Ferrari can’t go through here at all.

“So me and the boys thought we would come and do it ourselves. We are filling the holes while millions and millions of pounds have been spent on the M11.”

He captioned the post: “Working for a living, filling holes is good for the soul!”

The singer received praise from his followers for his efforts, including his daughters Kimberly and Ruby who commented with heart and clapping emojis.

One fan told the rock star not to hurt himself as he had tickets for his concert in June.

Sir Rod released his latest album The Tears Of Hercules in 2021 which peaked at number five in the UK albums chart.

He will be embarking on a US and UK tour from June, including playing a number of shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The London-born singer is a member of the US Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and was knighted by the Queen in 2016.

His hits include Da Ya Think I’m Sexy, You’re In My Heart, Hot Legs and Maggie May.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]