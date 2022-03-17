Three sets of twins to star in musical adaption of The Parent Trap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Three sets of twins to star in musical adaption of The Parent Trap

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 10:53 am
Three sets of twins will star in the musical adaption of The Parent Trap (Alastair Muir/PA)

A trio of 12-year-old twins will star in the world premiere of the musical adaption of Disney favourite The Parent Trap.

The show, titled Identical, is based on the novel by Erich Kastner, which inspired films featuring Hayley Mills in 1961 and Lindsay Lohan in 1998.

After a five-year casting search, 12-year-old sisters Kyla and Nicole Fox from County Armagh in Northern Ireland, Emme and Eden Patrick from Waltham Abbey, and Sienna and Savannah Robinson from Bromley will star as characters Lottie and Lisa.

The musical will follow the original story of twin girls separated at birth but reunited by chance at a summer camp 10 years later, who attempt to rejoin their divorced parents by swapping identities.

Kenny Wax, who produced Six the musical and The Play That Goes Wrong, and award-winning director Sir Trevor Nunn, responsible for Les Miserables and Cats, are adapting the musical – which opens in July.

Kyla and Nicole Fox, Emme and Eden Patrick, and Sienna and Savannah Robinson will star in the production (Alastair Muir/PA)

Wax said: “Identical is a story about the reuniting of twins separated shortly after birth and the healing of a family which has been fractured.

“The narrative offers a powerful message for the world right now and under the directorial genius of Sir Trevor Nunn, I have no doubt that Identical will be regarded as one of the great musicals of its generation… providing that we can consistently cast incredibly talented identical twins.”

The music and lyrics have been arranged by writers George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, who were behind award-winning National Theatre hit Honk! and Mary Poppins.

They said: “It’s been a delight to adapt Erich Kastner’s hauntingly beautiful and timeless tale of two identical twins separated as babies, and their wily determination to stitch their family back together.

“It’s a story packed with wonderful humour and characters, which makes it a great canvas to become a musical and retell for a 21st-century audience.”

Identical will open at Nottingham Playhouse on July 26 until August 14 before moving to Salford’s The Lowry on August 19 to September 3.

