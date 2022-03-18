Disney releases hip hop remixes of classic tracks with ‘chill new vibe’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Disney releases hip hop remixes of classic tracks with ‘chill new vibe’

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 12:03 am
A Disney store in London’s Oxford Street.
A Disney store in London's Oxford Street.

Disney has reimagined classic songs from films including The Lion King, Toy Story and Aladdin for an album of lofi hip hop.

Hakuna Matata, You’ve Got A Friend in Me and A Whole New World are among the tracks that have been remixed with what the company describes as a “chill new vibe”.

Titled Lofi Minnie: Focus, the album contains Minnie Mouse’s favourite songs from the Disney archive in a new format designed for studying, creating or relaxing.

(Disney/PA)

Disney said Minnie and lofi music were a “perfect match” because of the cartoon mouse’s interest in wellness and creativity.

Lofi artists including Purrple Cat, Epona and Eevee are among those to have contributed to the 10-song record.

Emerging in the last decade, the genre’s name refers to “low fidelity” music and has roots in hip hop, jazz and house.

It is generally instrumental with a tempo of under 90 beats per minute and initially gained traction among listeners on YouTube.

The album also includes versions of much-loved tracks such as Into the Unknown from Frozen 2, Go the Distance from Hercules and How Far I’ll Go from Moana.

A statement from Disney said: “Disney and Minnie Mouse are a natural fit with lofi, especially with Minnie’s interests in creativity, music and wellness leaning into lofi’s penchant for self-expression and its calming meditative properties.

“Minnie Mouse is one of Disney’s most celebrated icons globally, so who better to represent an album full of Disney hits? We can’t wait to give listeners the ability to peek into Minnie’s world and have her accompany their daily tasks”.

“What attracted us to lofi is the ability to reimagine our songs in a completely new way that combines the soothing benefits of lofi with the wonder and nostalgia that Disney has to offer.

“Lofi and Disney are both a great source of comfort, so the two make for a perfect match.”

Lofi Minnie: Focus is out now.

