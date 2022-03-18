Rex Orange Country scores first UK number one album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Entertainment Music

Rex Orange Country scores first UK number one album

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 6:01 pm
Rex Orange Country is number one in the album chart (Alexandra Waespi/PA)
Rex Orange County has landed his first UK number one album with Who Cares? after beating off tough competition from Swedish rockers Ghost.

The musician, real name Alexander James O’Connor, landed the top spot with his fourth studio album following on from 2015’s BCos U Will Never B Free and 2017’s Apricot Princess, which he released independently, before dropping 2019’s Pony with RCA.

The Hampshire-born singer told OfficialCharts.com: “Thank you to everyone who listened to Who Cares?

“I’m so happy to have an official number one album in the UK, where I’m from. I appreciate all the love.”

Swedish metal group Ghost enter the album chart in second place with their fifth studio album Impera, according to the Official Charts Company.

Canadian superstar Bryan Adams is a new entry in third spot with So Happy It Hurts, while Ed Sheeran takes fourth place with =.

Country duo The Shires’ fifth album, 10 Year Plan, enters the chart at five.

On the singles chart, rapper Dave holds on to the top spot, spending a second week at number one with Starlight after the track secured the biggest week of audio streams of the year so far, with 6.5 million.

Aitch is at number two with Baby, which samples R&B star Ashanti’s 2003 hit Rock Wit U (Awww Baby), giving her her first UK top 10 track since 2005.

Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran’s Peru slips to number three, while Where Are You Now by Lost Frequencies featuring Calum Scott takes fourth spot, pushing Make Me Feel Good by Belters Only featuring Jazzy down to five.

