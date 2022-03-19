Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker to be part of ‘all-star’ Oscars musical line-up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker will be part of the musical line-up at the 94th Oscars ceremony, it has been announced.

The Californian, 46, will play in an “all-star” band featuring the show’s music director Adam Blackstone, singer Sheila E and pianist Robert Glasper.

Also slated to perform during the show and the Oscars official after party is DJ D-Nice while The Samples, a vocal group led by Jason White, will also perform.

Show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan are set to reveal more musical guests and performances in the lead-up to the show on March 27.

A slew of Hollywood stars have already been announced as part of the presenting line-up, which includes Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis and John Travolta.

Anthony Hopkins, Zoe Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Lily James, Uma Thurman and Rami Malek, are all set to take to the stage during Hollywood’s biggest night.

The 94th Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre on March 27.