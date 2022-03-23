Britney Spears says she is ‘drawn to dogs’ despite being attacked by two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Britney Spears says she is ‘drawn to dogs’ despite being attacked by two

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 12:16 am
Britney Spears says she is ‘drawn to dogs’ despite being attacked by two (Tony DiMaio/PA)

Britney Spears says she is still “drawn to dogs” despite being attacked by two when she was younger.

The Toxic star said following the experiences she needed to “get to know animals” before approaching them.

She recently revealed the latest addition to her family, a white Australian shepherd puppy called Sawyer, who she described as “unbelievably precious”.

“Thank you for dogs! Dog spelled backwards is God…not sure any correlation but I do think that dogs are extraordinary animals!” she wrote on Instagram.

“Although I’ve been attacked by 2 dogs in my life…I am still drawn to them!

Spears said she had been attacked by a cocker spaniel when she was eight that “scratched, bit and barked” at her until she was forced to scramble onto the bonnet of a car to escape.

The second incident occurred when she was 16 years-old, when a friend’s dog had “bit a hole in my leg and a huge hole in my jeans.”

“Ever since then I have to get to know animals before I really approach them… I have several small animals and my baby is so sweet… I’ve never even heard her bark !!!

“My dogs are unbelievably precious.”

