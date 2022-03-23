Beyonce and Billie Eilish confirmed to perform as part of Oscars musical line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Beyonce and Billie Eilish confirmed to perform as part of Oscars musical line-up

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 12:53 am
Beyonce and Billie Eilish have been confirmed to perform as part of the musical line-up at this year’s Oscars (PA)
Beyonce and Billie Eilish have been confirmed to perform as part of the musical line-up at this year’s Oscars.

The award-winning artists are nominated for best original song for work on King Richard and No Time To Die respectively at the 94th annual awards on Sunday.

Beyonce is nominated for Be Alive, which features in the biopic of Richard Williams – father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams – and stars Will Smith in the titular role.

Her performance will reportedly be broadcast from a Compton tennis court where the world-class players used to train.

Eilish is nominated along with her brother Finneas O’Connell for No Time To Die, the title song from the latest instalment of the James Bond franchise.

The sibling duo have already racked up multiple wins for the song and are also scheduled to perform the following week at the 64th annual Grammy awards.

Both Beyonce and Eilish will perform the songs they are nominated for, as will Reba McEntire and Sebastian Yatra.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Eilish is nominated along with her brother Finneas O’Connell for No Time To Die, the title song from the latest instalment of the James Bond franchise (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Yatra will sing Lin Manuel Miranda’s Dos Oruguitas from Encanto, and McEntire will perform Diane Warren’s Somehow You Do from Four Good Days.

Van Morrison, who is nominated for best song for Down To Joy from Belfast, was also invited to perform but is not able to attend the Oscars due to his tour schedule.

The song will therefore not be played at the ceremony, according to show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan.

Scores of big names have been named for presenting duties for the industry’s biggest night.

Isle of Wight festival 2018 – Day 4
Van Morrison, who is nominated for best song for Down To Joy from Belfast, was also invited to perform but is not able to attend the Oscars due to his tour schedule (David Jensen/PA)

Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner, comedian Bill Murray and skateboarder Tony Hawk, were among those most recently announced.

The list also includes Mila Kunis, John Travolta, Daniel Kaluuya and Wesley Snipes, as well as Zoe Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Lily James, Uma Thurman and Rami Malek.

Anthony Hopkins, who was named best actor last year, will also make an appearance at the ceremony which will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27.

Oscars voting officially closed on Tuesday at midnight UK time.

