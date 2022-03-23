Taylor Swift shares clip of new song in trailer for Where The Crawdads Sing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Taylor Swift shares clip of new song in trailer for Where The Crawdads Sing

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 2:42 am Updated: March 23, 2022, 2:58 am
Taylor Swift shares clip of new song in trailer for Where The Crawdads Sing (PA Media)

Taylor Swift has shared a clip of a new song she has written for the upcoming film adaptation of Where The Crawdads Sing.

The pop megastar said she had “got absolutely lost” in the book when she read it and had wanted to be part of the musical side of the production.

Swift said she wanted the track, titled Carolina, to be “haunting and ethereal” to match the tone of the story.

The film, starring Daisy Edgar Jones and produced by Reese Witherspoon, is based on the best-selling novel by Delia Owens.

It follows the story of Kya, a young girl who lives alone in the marshes of North Carolina, who becomes enveloped in a local murder mystery.

“Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago,” Swift wrote on Instagram, sharing the film’s new trailer.

“As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side.

“I wrote the song “Carolina” alone and asked my friend @aarondessner to produce it.

“I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerising story. You’ll hear it fully soon, but for now check out the @crawdadsmovie trailer for a clip.”

