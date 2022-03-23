Jennifer Lopez says she’s ‘just getting started’ after accepting icon award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Jennifer Lopez says she’s ‘just getting started’ after accepting icon award

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 6:16 am
Jennifer Lopez says she’s ‘just getting started’ after accepting icon award (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Jennifer Lopez says she’s ‘just getting started’ after accepting icon award (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Jennifer Lopez says she is “just getting started” as she was honoured with the icon award at the 2022 iHeartRadio music awards.

The megastar thanked fans for “teaching me who I am” and told them she would “never, ever take it for granted”.

The singer accepted the award at the ninth annual ceremony in Los Angeles, following a blistering performance of a medley of her songs.

British stars Dua Lipa and Adele were also recognised at the awards, as were teen pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo and Lil NasX.

“Because of you, I get to do what I love the most in life and that is the most wonderful blessing,” Lopez told audiences.

“You did that for me. You made that dream come true… and I will always be grateful to each and every one of you for that.

2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Show
Lopez accepted the icon award at the ninth annual awards ceremony in Los Angeles, following a blistering performance of a medley of her songs (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“I will never forget it, and I will never, ever take it for granted. So I want to say thank you to every one of you for believing in me when other people didn’t, even when I didn’t.

“Thank you for teaching me who I really am.”

She added: “Let me tell you something else, I’m just getting started.”

2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Press Room
19 year-old Rodrigo picked up female artist of the year and best new pop artist (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Actor Ben Affleck was pictured in the audience applauding his partner Lopez as she finished her speech.

Elsewhere, Lipa received the award for song of the year for Levitating and Adele took album of the year for 30.

2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Press Room
Lil Nas X poses in the press room with the after winning male artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

19 year-old Rodrigo picked up female artist of the year, best new pop artist and TikTok Bop Of The Year.

Montero singer Lil Nas X won male artist of the year and the Hat Trick award.

Also performing at the awards were Megan Thee Stallion, John Legend, LL Cool J and Eurovision winners Maneskin.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal