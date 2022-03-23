Olivia Rodrigo says it was ‘crazy’ to use her real driver’s licence in a UK pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Olivia Rodrigo says it was ‘crazy’ to use her real driver’s licence in a UK pub

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 6:38 am
Olivia Rodrigo says it was ‘crazy’ to use her real drivers licence in a UK pub (Jordan Strauss/PA)
Olivia Rodrigo says it was ‘crazy’ to use her real drivers licence in a UK pub (Jordan Strauss/PA)

Olivia Rodrigo says it was “crazy” to be able to use her real ID to get into a pub in England.

The Drivers License singer, 19, joked on The Late Late Show that it had been “amazing” to try alcohol “for the first time”.

The popstar recounted her recent visit to London during which she had attended the 2022 Brit awards, where she won International Song Of The Year.

“I actually did get to go to a pub and it was so crazy,” she said.

“They asked for my ID as I was going in and I was like ‘oh my God I can show them my real ID’ this is amazing.

She continued: “My friend who was with me was rifling through all her fake IDs to find her real one to show the bouncer because she was legal there.

The Brit Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
The popstar recounted her recent visit to London (Ian West/PA)

“But it was so much fun, I love London.”

Asked sarcastically by Corden how it felt to try alcohol “for the first time,” she replied “… yeah first time, it was amazing”.

The singer also picked up several awards at the iHeartRadio music awards on Tuesday including female artist of the year, best new pop artist and the TikTik Bop Of The Year award, for her song good 4 u.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal