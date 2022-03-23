Olivia Rodrigo says it was ‘crazy’ to use her real driver’s licence in a UK pub

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Olivia Rodrigo says it was “crazy” to be able to use her real ID to get into a pub in England.

The Drivers License singer, 19, joked on The Late Late Show that it had been “amazing” to try alcohol “for the first time”.

The popstar recounted her recent visit to London during which she had attended the 2022 Brit awards, where she won International Song Of The Year.

.@oliviarodrigo got into London pubs with her actual drivers license pic.twitter.com/OEw5SXnVKC — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) March 23, 2022

“I actually did get to go to a pub and it was so crazy,” she said.

“They asked for my ID as I was going in and I was like ‘oh my God I can show them my real ID’ this is amazing.

She continued: “My friend who was with me was rifling through all her fake IDs to find her real one to show the bouncer because she was legal there.

The popstar recounted her recent visit to London (Ian West/PA)

“But it was so much fun, I love London.”

Asked sarcastically by Corden how it felt to try alcohol “for the first time,” she replied “… yeah first time, it was amazing”.

The singer also picked up several awards at the iHeartRadio music awards on Tuesday including female artist of the year, best new pop artist and the TikTik Bop Of The Year award, for her song good 4 u.