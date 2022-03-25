Venezuelan male soprano known for ‘gender-defying performances’ readies album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Venezuelan male soprano known for ‘gender-defying performances’ readies album

By Press Association
March 25, 2022, 12:03 am
Samuel Marino (Diana Gomez/PA)
Samuel Marino (Diana Gomez/PA)

Venezuelan male soprano Samuel Marino, known for his “gender-defying performances”, has signed to Decca Classics and will release an album this year.

The singer, 28, was bullied as a teenager for his high speaking voice and considered surgery to lower his pitch before a specialist doctor told him about the countertenor vocal tradition.

Known for performing wearing a dress and make-up, Marino hopes to spread a positive message about identity through his album.

Samuel Marino (Diana Gomez/PA)

He said: “Whether someone feels like a man, a woman, non-binary, I want people to make music.

“When I wear a dress and make-up on stage, I do it because I love fashion and it’s a statement.

“I get messages from transgender people who say thank you so much for being on stage like this. This encourages me to continue to make this art that I love so much.”

Announcing his signing, Decca Classics said the performer’s “gender-defying performances have helped him connect, not only to passionate opera lovers, but also with audiences new to the artform and those seeking representation”.

Marino studied singing at the National Conservatory in the Venezuelan capital Caracas before moving to Europe where he worked at Disneyland Paris to fund his costs.

He attended the Conservatoire de Paris before winning a series of opera awards and making his stage debut at the Handel Festival in Halle.

The singer will make his London debut at St Martin-in-the-Fields on April 22.

The cover of Samuel Marino’s album Sopranista (Decca Classics/PA)

On his album, titled Sopranista, Marino performs arias written for the male castrato singers dating back to the 1700s, which have largely been sung by female voices in the centuries since castration was banned.

The album opens with the Cherubino aria from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s The Marriage Of Figaro in which a female singer sings the role of a boy.

A number of musicologists have contacted Marino to encourage him to perform and record arias written for male sopranos that have been neglected for centuries.

On the album, Marino sings works written in the 1780s by Joseph Bologne and Domenico Cimarosa in what Decca Classics says is their world recording premieres.

Laura Monks and Tom Lewis, co-presidents of Decca Records, said: “As a teenager and despite the bullies and crushing pressure to conform, Samuel found the strength to stand out.

“As a result, he has travelled the world, charmed the musical world and become an extraordinary, inspiring role model for acceptance and understanding.

“When Samuel sings, he transports you to another world. He is quite literally one of a kind.”

Sopranista is released on May 27 on Decca Classics.

