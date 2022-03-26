Fellow musicians pay tribute to ‘incredible talent’ Taylor Hawkins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fellow musicians pay tribute to ‘incredible talent’ Taylor Hawkins

By Press Association
March 26, 2022, 4:53 am Updated: March 26, 2022, 7:31 am
Fellow musicians pay tribute to ‘incredible talent’ Taylor Hawkins (Yui Mok/PA)
Fellow musicians pay tribute to "incredible talent" Taylor Hawkins (Yui Mok/PA)

Fellow musicians have paid tribute to “incredible talent” Taylor Hawkins, who has died aged 50.

The Foo Fighters drummer was hailed as a “generous and cool person” as well as being an “amazing musician” and “unstoppable rock power”.

Hawkins’ death was announced by the band on Friday in the midst of a festival tour of South America.

Miley Cyrus, who was part of the lineup alongside Foo Fighters at the Estereo Picnic festival in Bogota, Columbia, said she would dedicate her Saturday show to him.

“My favorite memory of Taylor is dancing round the drum kit while he played this song…” she posted on her Instagram story, with a picture of Pretenders song Brass In Pocket.

“Playing it on repeat, imagining us laughing forever.”

Members of rock band Nickelback said they were in “utter disbelief” at the news.

“Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others,” the band tweeted.

“This is so incredibly sad.”

Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello praised Hawkins’ “unstoppable rock power” in his own online tribute.

“God bless you Taylor Hawkins,” he said, sharing a picture of them together.

“I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend.”

Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr also expressed his condolences and wished “peace and love” for those close to Hawkins.

“God bless Taylor,” he wrote.

“Peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love.”

Oscar-nominated producer Finneas O’Connell said “the world was lucky” to have experienced Hawkins’ “gifts” before his passing.

“So heartbroken to hear about Taylor Hawkins’ passing, what an incredible talent, who didn’t also need to be so kind and generous and cool but was all those things too anyway,” he said.

“The world was so lucky to have his gifts for the time that it did, Rest In Peace.”

British rocker Ozzy Osbourne praised Taylor Hawkins as a “great person and an amazing musician,” and promised to “see him on the other side.”

“@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician,” he said.

“My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans.

“See you on the other side – Ozzy.”

Kiss member Gene Simmons said he was “shocked and saddened” by the news of Hawkins’ death.

He wrote: “Our prayers and condolences go out to the Hawkins family, ⁦@foofighters⁩ friends and fans. Sad.”

Bill Idol said the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was “so tragic”.

Sharing a picture of the musician on Twitter Idol wrote: “So tragic. Rest in peace Taylor.”

Rock band The Smashing Pumpkins tweeted: “Taylor Hawkins 1972-2022.

“Our deepest sympathies to Taylor’s family, his fans, and of course his band.”

The US embassy in Bogota also expressed its “sincerest condolences” to the drummer’s family, friends and fans.

