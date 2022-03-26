Britney Spears says HBO’s Euphoria helped with her anxiety By Press Association March 26, 2022, 6:12 am Britney Spears says HBO’s Euphoria helped with her anxiety (Yui Mok/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Britney Spears says HBO Max’s Euphoria “put a huge grin on my face” and helped her with anxiety. The Toxic singer recommended the drama, starring Zendaya, to fans as part of Mental Health Awareness Week and likened it to meditation. Euphoria follows the troubled life of 17-year-old Rue, a drug addict fresh out of rehab. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) Posting on her Instagram, Spears wrote: “For Mental Health Awareness Week a little while ago I watched this insane amazing show @euphoria. “Good God it’s too good! I’m a little behind anyways. “Watching this and being entertained by these crazy plots I suddenly felt all my anxiety go away… the show was like meditation. “It put a HUGE grin on my face.” The singer also offered several other ways to “be zen” to her followers including yoga and “monk retreats.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Britney Spears says she is ‘drawn to dogs’ despite being attacked by two Britney Spears invited to US Congress to share story of conservatorship battle Britney Spears introduces fans to her new puppy, Sawyer Britney Spears praises kind lawyer who ‘turned my life around’