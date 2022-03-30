Red Hot Chili Peppers to launch new radio channel Whole Lotta Red Hot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Red Hot Chili Peppers to launch new radio channel Whole Lotta Red Hot

By Press Association
March 30, 2022, 5:48 am Updated: March 30, 2022, 11:48 am
Red Hot Chili Peppers to launch new radio channel Whole Lotta Red Hot (Danny Lawson/PA)

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced the launch of a new radio channel Whole Lotta Red Hot.

The California-based rock band will kick off the show, which promises a deep dive into the “vast, funky world of the Red Hot Chili Peppers” on SiriusXM on April 1.

It comes on the same day as the release of their new album Unlimited Love.

The band is due to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in Los Angeles a day before on March 31.

On Tuesday they also teased the premiere of their new song, These Are The Ways which will also be released on Thursday at 5am UK time.

Previously released songs include Poster Child, Not The One and Black Summer.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers consists of vocalist Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea and drummer Chad Smith.

The band will perform in Glasgow, Manchester and London next year as part of a 32-date stadium tour, which will also see the return of John Frusciante on guitar.

Performances will also take place in the US, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Hungary, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, France and Canada.

Rapper ASAP Rocky and singer Thundercat will support the band in Manchester, while Anderson Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat will support in London and Glasgow.

