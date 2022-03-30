Music world pays tribute to ‘bravery, fight and spirit’ of Tom Parker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Music world pays tribute to ‘bravery, fight and spirit’ of Tom Parker

By Press Association
March 30, 2022, 6:19 pm
Tom Parker of The Wanted (Yui Mok/PA)
Tom Parker of The Wanted (Yui Mok/PA)

Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp and Howard Donald of Take That have paid tribute to the “bravery, fight and spirit” of Tom Parker, following his death aged 33.

The Wanted star died on Wednesday surrounded by close friends and family, 17 months after announcing he had been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Famous names from the worlds of music and TV shared tributes after the news was announced via a statement on his band’s social media accounts.

Actor and musician Kemp tweeted: “Tom Parker, rest in peace my love goes out to all your family and all your friends.. your bravery, your fight and your spirit will never be forgotten”.

Donald sent his condolences to Parker’s wife Kelsey and their two children.

He said on Twitter: “So young and so sad. RIP @TomParker from @thewanted. Strength and love to his family.”

Singer Joe McElderry, who won The X Factor in 2009, tweeted: “So very very sad (emoji) life can be cruel! My thoughts to his family and friends.”

TV presenter Rylan Clark also paid tribute.

He said: “I’ve just seen the news about Tom and that’s absolutely gutting. He was such a good’un. So sad to hear.

“Sending my love to Kelsey and the kids. Awful news x #RipTom x”

Union J singer JJ Hamblett called Parker “an incredible artist and real family man”.

He tweeted: “Just seen the news…I am speechless!!!”

“Tom Parker was such a nice guy who was an incredible artist and real family man!

“Such a cruel, cruel world… RIP Tom.. you will be missed but never never forgotten”.

Parker announced in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma and had begun radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

He appeared alongside his bandmates at a Stand Up To Cancer concert in December, marking the first time they had performed together since 2014.

