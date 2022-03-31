BBC Two announces films to celebrate The Rolling Stones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
BBC Two announces films to celebrate The Rolling Stones

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 10:03 am
The Rolling Stones (Steven Klein)
The Rolling Stones (Steven Klein)

A new, four-part film series on The Rolling Stones will form part of the BBC’s programming to celebrate 60 years of the world famous band, it has been announced.

The series, titled My Life As A Rolling Stone and produced by Mercury Studios, will premiere on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the summer, as part of the corporation’s programming across TV, radio and digital platforms, to pay tribute to the band.

The four, hour-long films will each be an “intimate portrait” of Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and the late Charlie Watts, and will feature “unrivalled access to and newly-filmed interviews” with the band, as well as interviews with names like American singer PP Arnold, Chrissie Hynde, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, Sir Rod Stewart, Tina Turner and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler.

The Rolling Stones in concert
The Rolling Stones perform at the London Stadium in London (PA)

Drummer Watts died in August 2021 and his story will be told via tributes from band members, musical peers and admirers, along with archive interview footage of the revered musician, the BBC said.

Unseen footage, exclusive stories and new and archive performance footage and interviews will also feature in the films.

The Rolling Stones’ manager, Joyce Smyth, said: “We are thrilled to celebrate 60 years of The Rolling Stones with these four films which give fans around the world a new and fascinating look at the band.”

Lorna Clarke, controller of pop music at the BBC, said: “What better year for the BBC, in its centenary year, to pay tribute to and celebrate one of the world’s most significant rock groups, in their 60th anniversary year.

Rolling Stones
The footage will look at the band’s 60 years in showbusiness (Jane Barlow/PA)

“The Rolling Stones have been ambassadors for great British rock ‘n’ roll for decades and are loved the world over, so I’m thrilled that the BBC is able to present this very special season of programming, including the world-exclusive TV series, to our audiences.”

Alice Webb, CEO of Mercury Studios, said: “It’s been an honour to work with The Rolling Stones to shine a light on their incredible lives and careers – we can’t wait for audiences around the world to see them.”

In addition to the new series, a curated collection of concerts and documentaries on The Rolling Stones will be available on iPlayer in the summer.

A world exclusive, two-hour audio documentary, Rolling With The Stones, will also air on BBC Radio 2.

The band are embarking on their SIXTY tour this summer, which will consist of 14 shows in 10 countries across Europe, starting in Madrid on June 1.

The Stones will also make a return to their home turf, with a concert at Liverpool FC’s Anfield stadium and two shows at BTS Hyde Park in London.

The SIXTY tour will include a number of classic Stones songs like Gimme Shelter, Jumpin’ Jack Flash and (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.

