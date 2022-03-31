‘Rest well, brother’ – The Wanted’s Nathan Sykes pays tribute to Tom Parker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘Rest well, brother’ – The Wanted’s Nathan Sykes pays tribute to Tom Parker

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 5:41 pm
Jay McGuiness, Nathan Sykes, Max George, Tom Parker and Siva Kaneswaran of The Wanted (Ian West/PA)
Jay McGuiness, Nathan Sykes, Max George, Tom Parker and Siva Kaneswaran of The Wanted (Ian West/PA)

The Wanted star Nathan Sykes has described his bandmate Tom Parker as “the most passionate, funny, driven and inspiring person you could wish to meet” following his death from cancer.

The singer died aged 33 on Wednesday surrounded by his family and bandmates, 17 months after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Sykes, 28, shared a video of the boyband’s last performance together in Liverpool earlier this month, which came as part of their delayed reunion tour.

 

The group – Parker, Sykes, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran and Jay McGuiness – are seen rising on to the stage and performing their 2012 song Gold Forever.

He captioned the post: “I can’t begin to express how I feel right now. This video was taken during our last performance together in Liverpool just 2 weeks ago that will stay with me forever.

“I wasn’t sure if I was going to share this video but I thought that some of you may take comfort in seeing so much joy in one place with a few additions that have definitely made me feel all kinds of emotions today.

“Tom was the most passionate, funny, driven and inspiring person you could wish to meet and I’m so grateful that I was given the honour of being a part of his journey, and even more grateful I can call him my friend as well as one of four brothers.

“He was the reason that the band came back together and the last 6 months have been the greatest pleasure of my life.

“Our lives will never be the same. Thank you Tom for bringing your light to the world. I hope we meet again one day, rest well, brother.”

Kaneswaran also paid tribute, directly addressing his late bandmate in a post on Instagram.

He wrote: “Hey Tom, hope you’re having a blast up there.

“I am so grateful that I had a chance to witness your true courage. It has been a pleasure of my life Tommy Boy.

“Thank you for letting us see you light up the world. Talk to you soon and see you later. Love you brother.”

Ed Sheeran, former One Direction star Liam Payne and boyband Blue were also among those paying tribute from the world of music.

News of Parker’s death was announced on Wednesday through a statement on The Wanted’s social media accounts.

His widow, Kelsey Parker, formerly Hardwick, said the hearts of his family were “broken” and she remembered the singer’s “infectious smile and energetic presence”.

They had been married since 2018 and welcomed their son, Bodhi, in October last year.

Their daughter, Aurelia Rose, was born in 2019.

During an appearance on This Morning, Parker joked that they were hoping for another.

Parker appeared alongside his bandmates at a Stand Up To Cancer event in December, marking the first time they had performed together since 2014.

The group, best known for hits Glad You Came, Chasing The Sun and All Time Low, also recently released a greatest hits album, entitled Most Wanted – The Greatest Hits.

Parker used his platform to campaign for better treatments for those suffering brain traumas.

He told an All-Party Parliamentary Group on Brain Tumours in December: “I’m staggered they can find a cure for Covid within a year but, for decades on end, they haven’t found better treatments let alone a cure for brain tumours.

“Why is it taking so long for clinical trials to come through?”

