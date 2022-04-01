Foo Fighters cancel Grammys performance following Taylor Hawkins death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Foo Fighters cancel Grammys performance following Taylor Hawkins death

By Press Association
April 1, 2022, 3:55 am Updated: April 1, 2022, 4:33 am
Foo Fighters cancel Grammys performance following Taylor Hawkins death (Ian West/PA)
The Foo Fighters will no longer perform at the 2022 Grammy awards following the death of Taylor Hawkins, the Recording Academy has said.

A tribute to the drummer will take place at the 64th annual awards ceremony on Sunday, according to an official statement.

Fifty-year-old Hawkins was on the South American leg of the band’s world tour when his sudden death was announced at the weekend, after he had taken ill at his hotel in northern Bogota.

The band subsequently announced they were cancelling all of their upcoming tour dates “in light of the staggering loss”.

A note on the Recording Academy website read: “Foo Fighters will no longer perform at the 2022 GRAMMYs, although a tribute to Taylor Hawkins will take place.”

No further details about the band’s attendance or the tribute have been provided.

Hawkins had played in the band fronted by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl for more than two decades, alongside Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

He joined Foo Fighters in 1997 after previously touring with Alanis Morrissette, Hawkins also starred with the band in their recently released film, Studio 666.

Hawkins’ death prompted scores of tributes from other famous artists, including Sir Paul McCartney, who described him as a “true Rock and Roll hero”.

Among other acts that are scheduled to perform at this year’s Grammy’s are Oscar-winner Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo.

K-pop megastars BTS, Jack Harlowe, Brandi Carlile and award-winning country band Brothers Osbourne are also on the bill.

Glastonbury Festival 2019 – Day 5
Oscar-winner Billie Eilish is among the other acts due to perform at this year’s Grammys (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Grammys, regarded as music’s biggest night, will take place this year in Nevada for the first time and will be hosted by The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah.

The ceremony was postponed from its original date of January 31 this year due to concerns about the spread of Covid-19.

It will now be broadcast live on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday from 1am UK time.

