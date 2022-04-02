The Wanted star Max George pays tribute to Tom Parker’s ‘courage and dignity’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
The Wanted star Max George pays tribute to Tom Parker’s ‘courage and dignity’

By Press Association
April 2, 2022, 2:27 pm
The Wanted, pictured in 2012 (Ian West/PA)
The Wanted star Max George has hailed his late bandmate Tom Parker as a “lion” and praised his “courage and dignity” in the wake of his cancer diagnosis.

The singer died aged 33 on Wednesday surrounded by his family and bandmates – 17 months after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

George shared a series of photos on Instagram showing them embracing, alongside a letter addressed directly to his friend.

He wrote: “Tom, my brother, my boy, my band mate, my best bud.. You lit up so many lives all over the world but I can only speak on behalf of mine.

“From the minute I met you, I knew this was gonna be a special chapter in my life. I was right.

“We did everything together, some amazing things, some outrageous things. Im so proud of what we achieved as band mates and as brothers.”

 

Referring to Parker’s widow Kelsey, he added: “I’m also proud that I was there the night you met Kels.

“I remember saying to you, ‘you like her don’t you?’.. to which you replied, ‘bro, like you wouldn’t believe’. You two really are like peas and carrots.

“Thank you for choosing me as your friend. It was an honour from day one. I’m so grateful I was with you until the very end.

“The courage and dignity I have witnessed over the last few months surpassed the lion I already knew you were.

“The huge hole now left in my life will forever be there, but I know your spirit will live on through your two beautiful babies, your wonderful wife, our music, your fans and in my heart.”

George said he is “heartbroken beyond words” and unable to imagine life without Parker.

He added: “But whatever I do going forward, even on my darkest days, I can always smile and say, ‘I shared the stage with Tom Parker’.