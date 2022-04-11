Fans congratulate Britney Spears on pregnancy announcement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fans congratulate Britney Spears on pregnancy announcement

By Press Association
April 11, 2022, 9:12 pm Updated: April 11, 2022, 9:40 pm
Britney Spears (PA)
Britney Spears (PA)

Fans have congratulated Britney Spears after she appeared to reveal she is pregnant with her third child.

The Toxic singer shared the news in a post on Instagram, saying she had taken a test after partner Sam Asghari teased her about being “food pregnant”.

Spears, 40, has previously shared that she “wants a family” with the Iranian-born fitness model, 28.

The couple became engaged in September last year, with Spears joking that the proposal was “way overdue”.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly!’

“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby… 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing.”

The pop superstar, who has struggled with mental health issues due to being hounded by the paparazzi, said she “won’t be going out much” following her announcement.

Spears already has two children, Sean and Jayden, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

A 13-year conservatorship which had controlled Spears’ life was terminated by Los Angeles Superior Court in November last year.

She was placed under the complex legal arrangement in 2008 amid substance abuse and mental health issues, but said it had prevented her having more children.

