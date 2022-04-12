Sam Asghari describes fatherhood as ‘most important job’ following Britney post

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sam Asghari describes fatherhood as ‘most important job’ following Britney post

By Press Association
April 12, 2022, 7:18 am
Singer Britney Spears and partner Sam Asghari are expecting their first child together (Barry King/Alamy Live News/PA)
The partner of Britney Spears has described fatherhood as the “most important job” he will ever do.

Iranian-born fitness model Sam Asghari, 28, posted on Instagram after singer Spears, 40, shared a post on her social media account in which she appeared to confirm she is pregnant with her third child and their first together.

The couple became engaged in September last year, with Spears joking that the proposal was “way overdue”.

Alongside a picture of lions and a cub, Asghari wrote on Instagram: “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do.”

In her post, Spears refers to him as her husband but the couple have not confirmed they have officially married.

Spears said in a long Instagram post that Asghari had teased her about being “food pregnant” as she referenced a recent holiday, writing: “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back.”