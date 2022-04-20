Robbie Williams and Ed Godrich to auction off artworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Robbie Williams and Ed Godrich to auction off artworks

By Press Association
April 20, 2022, 9:03 am Updated: April 20, 2022, 9:25 am
Robbie Williams has collaborated with Ed Godrich to create a debut art exhibition (PA)
Robbie Williams has collaborated with Ed Godrich to create a debut art exhibition (PA)

Robbie Williams has collaborated with Ed Godrich to create a debut art exhibition – and one of their works will be auctioned off.

The Take That singer and the interior designer have spent the last five years creating never-before-seen works deeply rooted in the 1990s rave and music scene.

The Black And White Paintings exhibition, featuring 14 works, will be open to the public for the first time from May 13 to 25 at Sotheby’s New Bond Street galleries in central London.

The duo are also auctioning off one of their pictures, titled Beverly, which it is estimated will sell for up to £20,000 during the Contemporary Curated auction.

It is the first time one of their paintings has been up for sale.

Williams said: “Art is really whatever you want it to be.

“Just like music it has the ability to soothe and provide company when you’re lonely.

“Art and music have punctuated my ups and downs but, more importantly, they both have the power to change how I feel in a moment.

Beverly
Robbie Williams and Ed Gorich’s Beverly is expected to sell for up to £20,000 (Sothebys/PA)

“Ed’s and my outlook on life and sensibilities are eerily similar. In music terms, Ed plays the piano, while I write the melodies and the words.

“To continue the metaphor, we also write songs separately and bring them together. We’re in a band.”

Godrich said: “I create art and can spend hours discussing art with Robbie because we have similar brains, which are in no way combative, just progressive and full of ideas the whole time.

“Our paintings take on the rhythm of whatever is playing – and that’s usually electronic music.

“Everyone will see something different in each picture, whether that’s the influence of the music playing at the time, or something else.”

Banksy
Banksy’s Rat With Sunglasses (Sotheby’s/PA)

Williams and Godrich have also edited the Sotheby’s Contemporary Curated auction, picking out their favourite pieces with the intention of shining a light on artists who have inspired their work and to introduce a new generation to the world of collecting art.

Williams said: “I started collecting when I wrote Angels, that gave me the financial capacity to collect.

“For you burgeoning collectors, my advice would be to buy what you like – it hasn’t let me down.

“It’s important to engage with the art you buy, and you have to have an emotional reaction to the piece.”

The championed pieces include Banksy’s spray-painted Rat With Sunglasses and Damien Hirst’s 2-Hydroxypyridine – both estimated to sell for up to £200,000.

It also features a work on paper from Jean-Michel Basquiat which Sotheby’s says dates back to 1988 – and is a constellation of his signature markings – which could fetch between £100,000 and £150,000.

Basquiat first rose to fame as a New York City graffiti artist, before turning his hand to painting. He died in August 1988, aged just 27, from a suspected drug overdose.

– The Contemporary Curated auction will run from April 22 to 28 before the Black And White Paintings exhibition, which will be held at Sotheby’s New Bond Street galleries from May 13 to 25.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]