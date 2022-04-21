Drake granted restraining order against woman who threatened to ‘invade’ home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Drake granted restraining order against woman who threatened to ‘invade’ home

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 3:08 am
Handout photo issued by LD Communications of Drake making a surprise appearance at Wireless Festival in London on Friday. The Canadian rap superstar, 34, appeared on stage alongside headliner Future and the pair performed a five-song set including the live debut of their collaboration Way 2 Sexy. Issue date: Saturday September 11, 2021.
Handout photo issued by LD Communications of Drake making a surprise appearance at Wireless Festival in London on Friday. The Canadian rap superstar, 34, appeared on stage alongside headliner Future and the pair performed a five-song set including the live debut of their collaboration Way 2 Sexy. Issue date: Saturday September 11, 2021.

Drake has been granted a three year restraining order against a woman who threatened to “invade” his home.

A US judge granted the order on Tuesday after lawyers argued that Mesha Collins had shown signs of behaviour “consistent” with her “prior pattern” of using civil litigation and proceedings to get access to the rapper.

According to documents obtained by the PA news agency, Collins was given “timely and proper notice” of the hearing but failed to appear.

Drake, real name Aubrey Graham was not present either, but was represented virtually by his lawyers Stanton Lawrence Stein and Ashley Yeargan.

The legal documents showed that last month Collins had also threatened to “invade (Drake’s) home again” if he did not buy her “a brand new house and car” for her birthday.

Collins is reported to have previously made threats against Drake and his son.

The restraining order, which orders Collins to stay at least 100 yards away from the rapper at all times, is due to expire on April 11 2025.

