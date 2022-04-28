Sir Simon Rattle to make St Paul’s Cathedral conducting debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sir Simon Rattle to make St Paul’s Cathedral conducting debut

By Press Association
April 28, 2022, 3:41 pm
Sir Simon Rattle will conduct the London Symphony Orchestra at St Paul’s Cathedral for the first time this summer (Doug Peters/PA)
Sir Simon Rattle will conduct at St Paul’s Cathedral for the first time, as part of a special gala concert for the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO).

The British conductor, who is also the music director of the orchestra, will conduct French composer Hector Berlioz’s rarely-performed symphony, Grande Symphonie Funebre Et Triomphale, one of the earliest examples of a symphony composed for a military band.

Three works by composer Olivier Messiaen featuring the St Paul’s Cathedral grand organ will also feature.

Funds raised by the gala will be donated to the LSO’s appeal which helps support the orchestra’s work in communities across London (Matt Alexander/PA)

Sir Simon has been the music director of the LSO since 2015, having previously been the musical director of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and the principal conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic.

Speaking about the event, which will take place in June, Sir Simon said: “The Grande Symphonie Funebre Et Triomphale was unprecedented when it was created: a towering monument in sound, written to be performed in an enormous public space and scored for a small army of marching musicians.

“We will start our event with more than 80 musicians processing from nearby Paternoster Square then go onto perform Messiaen’s Et Exspecto Resurrectionem Mortuorum, another huge work for percussion, wind and woodwind which demands to be played in the open air or in suitably cavernous spaces.

“It has been a dream for as long as I can remember to perform in St Paul’s Cathedral.

“In the heart of the City of London.

“It is a huge privilege for all of us.

“For so many reasons, this concert has special meaning.

“Bringing thousands of people together in hope with the power of music as the great convener.”

The LSO’s resident home is at the Barbican Centre, however the orchestra occasionally performs at other locations in London.

The gala concert at St Paul’s will be the first time the orchestra has performed at the cathedral in five years.

The money raised by the concert will be donated to the LSO’s appeal, which ensures it is able to continue its work in communities across London.

The orchestra’s projects include the LSO East London Academy, a programme to enable young people of talent in east London schools to develop their musical skills alongside the professional musicians of the LSO.

Managing director of the LSO Kathryn McDowell said: “The privilege of being able to perform in St Paul’s Cathedral is exceptional.

“We are deeply grateful to our partners in the City of London for their support in making this possible, and ensuring that we are able to continue our work in the communities across the City and London more widely.”

The gala concert will take place at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 23 at 7pm, with tickets costing between £25 and £100.

