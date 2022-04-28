Last chance for aspiring artists to perform in Beatle’s former home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Last chance for aspiring artists to perform in Beatle’s former home

By Press Association
April 28, 2022, 4:09 pm
Unsigned artists are being given a final chance to apply to perform in the childhood home of Sir Paul McCartney.

Earlier this month, the National Trust announced plans to allow aspiring artists to write and perform in 20 Forthlin Road, the home where Sir Paul and John Lennon began their songwriting partnership.

Musicians have until just before midnight on Saturday to enter The Forthlin Sessions, which will be judged by Sir Paul’s brother Mike and music writer Pete Paphides, consulting with the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts (Lipa).

Mike McCartney, brother of Sir Paul McCartney, outside 20 Forthlin Road (Anthony Delvin/PA)

The terraced house in Allerton, Liverpool – which has been restored by the National Trust so it is almost exactly as it was when Sir Paul lived there – was where Beatles hits including I Saw Her Standing There and Love Me Do were written.

Mr Paphides said: “Twenty Forthlin Road stands as a reminder that the creative journey of almost every songwriter whose music soundtracked the defining moments of your life started in an ordinary room in an ordinary house.

“Whether you play solo or in a band, irrespective of genre, this is an extraordinary opportunity.

“I’ve loved listening to the entries so far, but I’m far from done – and if any other aspiring artists of any and all genres want to put themselves forward for this, I’m all ears.”

The Forthlin Sessions is open to any unsigned, UK-based music artist aged over 18.

To apply visit nationaltrust.org.uk/the-forthlin-sessions before midnight on April 30.

