Billie Eilish to host climate event at the O2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Entertainment Music

Billie Eilish to host climate event at the O2

By Press Association
May 3, 2022, 12:03 am
Billie Eilish will host a climate takeover event at the O2 in June (Ian West/PA)
Billie Eilish will host a climate takeover event at the O2 in June (Ian West/PA)

Billie Eilish is to host a climate takeover at London’s O2 Arena during her world tour this summer.

The Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter has announced that the climate-focused event, entitled Overheated, will take place during her Happier Than Ever world tour dates at the venue.

Over the course of six days in June, climate activists, musicians and designers will discuss the climate crisis and reveal the work they are doing to make a difference.

The 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Billie Eilish will introduce a panel discussion with her brother Finneas (Doug Peters/PA)

Topics of discussion are set to include greening practices in the music industry, the benefits of a plant-based diet and sustainable fashion.

Eilish, 20, and her brother, singer-songwriter Finneas, will introduce Overheated Live – a panel event taking place in Indigo, the O2’s corporate event space.

The panel will also feature a keynote address from fashion designer and environmental activist Dame Vivienne Westwood.

The panel event discussion, hosted by BBC radio host Abbie McCarthy, will feature Eilish’s mother and campaigner Maggie Baird, as well as climate activists including Jack Harries, Tori Tsui and Vanessa Nakate.

Each day of the climate takeover will include panel discussions, live performances, a documentary viewing and opportunities for the public to take climate action.

Overheated will also host the Citizen-T Playground, a clothes swap taking place in the O2.

A short documentary made for the event will explore the concepts behind Overheated and the climate issues it hopes to address.

The film will be available to watch at Cineworld at the O2 throughout the six-day event, and will also be available online for free.

The documentary will feature Eilish and Finneas, 24, as well as other members of the music community including the Norwegian singer-songwriter girl in red, singer Yungblud and Emily Eavis, co-organiser of the Glastonbury Festival.

Presale tickets are available for the O2, Priority and Live Nation customers from May 4, with general sale available from May 6 at 9am.

All ticket sales profits will be donated to the plant-based food organisation Support + Feed and environmental non-profit organisation REVERB.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal