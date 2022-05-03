Harry Styles to celebrate new album release with one-off London show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry Styles to celebrate new album release with one-off London show

By Press Association
May 3, 2022, 1:53 pm
Harry Styles his to celebrate his new album release with a one-off London show (Lillie Eiger/PA)
Harry Styles his to celebrate his new album release with a one-off London show (Lillie Eiger/PA)

Harry Styles has revealed he will debut songs from his highly anticipated third album at a “One Night Only” show in London.

The Grammy-award winning singer, 28, will perform tracks from Harry’s House for the first time at the O2 Academy Brixton on May 24.

The show will celebrate Styles’ third album, which is due to be released on May 20, including his first single As It Was which topped the UK singles chart.

The much-anticipated album follows the release of his chart-topping self-titled debut album in 2017 and his second offering, Fine Line, in 2019, which peaked at number two in the album charts.

Styles has previously said he created Harry’s House during the pandemic after his schedule cleared for the first time since he rose to fame on The X Factor in 2010 with pop band One Direction.

The pop star recently paid tribute to his former boy band during a headline set at Coachella, appearing alongside special guest Lizzo to perform a rendition of their hit song What Makes You Beautiful.

He also played favourites including Golden and Watermelon Sugar and finished with Sign Of The Times.

Styles will also perform a “One Night Only In New York” at the UBS Arena on May 20, the same day his album is due to be released.

