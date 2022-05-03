Harry Styles to celebrate new album release with one-off London show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harry Styles has revealed he will debut songs from his highly anticipated third album at a “One Night Only” show in London.

The Grammy-award winning singer, 28, will perform tracks from Harry’s House for the first time at the O2 Academy Brixton on May 24.

The show will celebrate Styles’ third album, which is due to be released on May 20, including his first single As It Was which topped the UK singles chart.

The much-anticipated album follows the release of his chart-topping self-titled debut album in 2017 and his second offering, Fine Line, in 2019, which peaked at number two in the album charts.

Styles has previously said he created Harry’s House during the pandemic after his schedule cleared for the first time since he rose to fame on The X Factor in 2010 with pop band One Direction.

The pop star recently paid tribute to his former boy band during a headline set at Coachella, appearing alongside special guest Lizzo to perform a rendition of their hit song What Makes You Beautiful.

He also played favourites including Golden and Watermelon Sugar and finished with Sign Of The Times.

Styles will also perform a “One Night Only In New York” at the UBS Arena on May 20, the same day his album is due to be released.