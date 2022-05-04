First acts announced for Royal Albert Hall concert marking 50 years of UK Pride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First acts announced for Royal Albert Hall concert marking 50 years of UK Pride

By Press Association
May 4, 2022, 2:21 pm
Royal Albert Hall (Alamy/PA)
Royal Albert Hall (Alamy/PA)

Singers Calum Scott and Hayley Kiyoko will perform in a concert at the Royal Albert Hall commemorating 50 years since the first Pride march took place in the UK.

The event will feature “iconic trailblazers” from the LGBT+ community and “memorable performances” from recognisable names in music and entertainment.

The UK’s first Pride march took place on July 1 1972, chosen as the nearest Saturday to the anniversary of the Stonewall riots, with 2,000 in attendance.

The Brit Award Nominations 2017 – London
Calum Scott (Matt Crossick/PA)

The show on Saturday June 4 will look at some of the key advancements of LGBT+ rights in the UK and highlight “dreams for the next 50 years”, including a ban on conversion therapy and a continued campaign for rights for transgender people.

Money raised will go to Pride in London’s Unity Fund, which provides grants to grassroots organisations addressing the needs of the UK’s LGBT+ community.

UK singer-songwriter Scott won fans with his cover of Robyn’s Dancing On My Own on Britain’s Got Talent in 2015, while LA-based pop star and actress Kiyoko is a vocal advocate for LGBT+ rights.

More acts will be announced soon.

Pride in London’s executive director, Christopher Joell-Deshields, said: “The LGBT+ community in the UK has come so far in the past 50 years, and this concert will be a great moment to celebrate our journey and where we are today.

Hayley Kiyoko (Pride in London/PA)

“However, it is also a time to acknowledge the work still to be done and what the next 50 years will look like.

“We are so grateful to all of the artists, LGBT+ icons and allies who will help make a night to remember.”

Pride in London also recently announced the return of Pride’s Got Talent 2022, now in its 10th year, in which acts will compete in front of a panel of industry judges.

Proud and Loud: Celebrating 50 Years Of Pride will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday June 4.

Tickets are available at royalalberthall.com/tickets/events/2022/proud-and-loud/

