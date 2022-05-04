Jamie T announces release date for new album and first live show in five years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jamie T announces release date for new album and first live show in five years

By Press Association
May 4, 2022, 9:29 pm
Jamie T (Yui Mok/PA)
Jamie T (Yui Mok/PA)

Jamie T has announced the release date for his new album as well as his first live show in five years.

His latest offering, titled The Theory Of Whatever, will come out on July 29, the artist shared on social media.

The singer-songwriter, from Wimbledon, also released his new single The Old Style Raiders.

The live show will take place at the Subterania venue in Ladbroke Grove, west London, on May 11.

Tickets will be available exclusively to those who pre-order the new album by 5pm on Thursday.

“My new album The Theory of Whatever is coming out 29th July and I’m playing my first live show in five years in London next week at @subteraniavenue,” Jamie T tweeted.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1 about his return, he said: “I missed being in a room with people and playing music, yeah totally.

“I miss getting in a place with people and have sweat dripping from the ceiling.”

He added: “I like to keep my head in the sand a lot with this because I get quite anxious with this stuff.

“My way of doing it nowadays is people just tell me where to go and what I’m meant to be doing and I do it that day because if I have time to think about it I worry… and then I just end up an anxious mess.”

