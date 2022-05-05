Dolly Parton inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame despite initial resistance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment Music

Dolly Parton inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame despite initial resistance

By Press Association
May 5, 2022, 2:05 am
Dolly Parton inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, after initial resistance (Yui Mok/PA)
Dolly Parton inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, after initial resistance (Yui Mok/PA)

Dolly Parton said she was “honoured and humbled” to accept her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The country music legend initially resisted the honour, saying she felt she had not “earned the right” and would “respectfully bow out” of the process.

But the organisation said the decision was up to voters to decide on the recipients, and Parton was inducted on Wednesday, alongside other major music stars including Eminem, Lionel Richie and Duran Duran.

Writing on Twitter, the Jolene singer said she would now accept the accolade “gracefully” and would try and “live up to the honour”.

“I am honored and humbled by the fact that I have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” she wrote.

“Of course I will accept it gracefully.

“Thanks to everyone that voted for me and to everyone at the @rockhall. I will continue to work hard and try to live up to the honor.”

Recipients were voted on by more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry professionals and each had had “a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock ’n’ roll,” John Sykes, chairman of the Rock Hall, said in a statement.

The Hall of Fame Foundation was established in 1983 by Atlantic Records founder Ahmet Ertegun, who assembled a team that included Rolling Stone publisher Jann Wenner, and Cleveland was chosen as the museum’s permanent home.

To be eligible, artists are required to have released their first record 25 years before induction.

