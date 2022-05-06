Idris Elba and AJ Tracey among stars supporting Grenfell charity single

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Idris Elba and AJ Tracey among stars supporting Grenfell charity single

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 5:25 pm Updated: May 6, 2022, 5:33 pm
Idris Elba and AJ Tracey are among stars supporting a Grenfell charity single (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Idris Elba and AJ Tracey are among stars supporting a Grenfell charity single (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Idris Elba, AJ Tracey, Ashley Walters and Mabel are among the famous faces featuring in the Grenfell charity single music video to mark five years since the tragedy.

The track titled West Side Story: A Grenfell Tribute, produced by British DJ Toddla T, features rappers and singers from areas surrounding the tower professing their feelings of loss, grief and hope to mark the anniversary.

The upcoming music video will feature cameo appearances from Hollywood actor Elba, rapper Tracey, Top Boy star Walters and singer-songwriter Mabel sharing messages of support.

It will also star rappers Digga D, KSI and drummer Matt Helders from the Arctic Monkeys, as well as featuring survivors of the disaster.

Proceeds from the single will go to the charity One Vibe, established in the immediate aftermath of the fire in North Kensington, who will distribute donations towards local initiatives for young people.

Founded by Palmira Morais and Mel Rudder, the charity has hosted events and provided support for young people in the area affected by the Grenfell tragedy.

Ms Morais, who also works for BBC Comedy, told the PA news agency: “At the time we could see Grenfell from my children’s bedroom, it really shook us to the core.

“Having children and working with children voluntarily, I just thought what can I do to help.

“We just thought with the five-year anniversary around the corner how can we allow young people to express themselves and give them a voice.

TRNSMT Festival
AJ Tracey performing at the TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow (Lesley Martin/PA)

“We thought music was something that connected most people.”

The song features young artists in the west London area including G2 Slime, who raps about his friend who died in the tragedy on June 14.

Ms Morais said: “We have got so much talent in the area such as Mabel, AJ Tracey, Digga D, we thought it would be amazing to pool all the talent that we have and give an opportunity for young people in the area to work with each other and express themselves five years on, how the journey has been for them.

“I think AJ Tracey is amazing, the kids really look up to him because he grew up on an estate and the kids adore him.

“I think it is really important to have someone they can relate to with the lyrics and bringing attention to the area.

“With the song, I want people to have awareness about the pain that is still ongoing but the kids in the area they are resilient, they have been positive and they are looking forward.”

Ms Morais praised song producer Toddla T, who has previously supported One Vibe by donating the proceeds from his single Carnival Love with Miraa May to the charity.

She added: “Toddla T has been amazing, he donated his time, he is always very positive towards the young people with words of encouragement.

“For me, he is my hero because he works closely with these young people.

“Not knowing them he’s formed a great relationship with them, sometimes kids all you need is someone to believe in them and give them a platform and he has done exactly that and the kids love it.”

Grenfell charity single West Side Story was released on Friday.

