Everything you need to know about Eurovision 2022

The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 promises another night of memorable performances and eye-catching costumes as it takes place in Turin, Italy.

The competition will kick off with two semi-finals on May 10 and 12 followed by the grand final on Saturday May 14.

Here is everything you need to know about the contest.

– Who is representing the UK?

TikTok star Sam Ryder will sing the United Kingdom’s entry (Parlophone Music/Edward Cooke/PA)

The United Kingdom’s pick this year is Sam Ryder, a 32-year-old TikTok star from near Chelmsford, Essex.

Ryder found fame covering songs on the social media site during lockdown, amassing 12 million followers and catching the attention of global stars including Justin Bieber and Alicia Keys.

He later signed to the Parlophone record label, part of Warner Music Group, and released his debut EP, The Sun’s Gonna Rise, in 2021.

A new documentary on the BBC YouTube channel, titled Sam Ryder: From TikTok To Eurovision, is to go behind the scenes following his journey to Eurovision.

Bookmaker William Hill is offering odds of 10/1, making the singer the fourth favourite to win.

– What is he singing?

Ryder will attempt to win viewers over with his track Space Man.

He co-wrote the track with Grammy-winning songwriter Amy Wadge, who has previously worked with Ed Sheeran and Max Wolfgang.

The music video sees him making a gaffe-ridden appearance on a fictional late-night talk show.

Who is hosting the event?

Italian host broadcaster Rai announced that the trio of singer Laura Pausini, presenter Alessandro Cattelan and pop star Mika will share presenting duties.

Mika is best known in the UK for his 2007 album Life in Cartoon Motion and has served as a judge on the Italian version of The X Factor.

Italian rock band Maneskin, who triumphed at the 2021 contest, will perform during the ceremony, delivering a live premiere of their new single Supermodel.

– Why is Russia not competing?

The competition’s producers previously announced that Russia will no longer participate in this year’s contest following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said in a statement that the inclusion of a Russian entry would bring the contest into “disrepute”.

The EBU had previously said it intended to allow Russia to compete but faced strong criticism from state broadcasters in countries including Iceland, Finland, Norway and the Netherlands.

– Who is competing for Ukraine?

Ukraine is the favourite to win this year’s Eurovision (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Alina Pash was chosen in a televised national selection show and was due to perform her song Shadows Of Forgotten Ancestors, but withdrew after facing scrutiny over a reported 2015 visit to Russia-occupied Crimea.

She was replaced by rap act Kalush Orchestra, who will compete with the song Stefania, which blends modern rap and classical Ukrainian folk music.

People who enter Crimea via Russia are considered by Ukraine to have illegally crossed the border, although there is no suggestion that Pash did this.

– Who is touted to win?

Ukraine is favourite to win the competition as the country continues to resist Russian forces.

Kalush Orchestra have been placed at odds of 4/5 to top the voting.

The country has won the contest twice – in 2004 with Wild Dances by Ruslana and in 2016 with the song 1944 by Jamala.

Host country Italy has odds of 7/2 for it act, Mahmood And Blanco, who will be performing the song Brividi.