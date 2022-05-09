Biffy Clyro ‘devasted’ to cancel last date of US tour due to band illness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Biffy Clyro ‘devasted’ to cancel last date of US tour due to band illness

By Press Association
May 9, 2022, 10:27 pm
Biffy Clyro ‘devasted’ to cancel last date of US tour due to illness (Ian West/PA)
Biffy Clyro ‘devasted’ to cancel last date of US tour due to illness (Ian West/PA)

Biffy Clyro said they were “devastated” to cancel the final date of their US tour due to an illness in the band.

The Scottish rock band said they had been “really looking forward” to playing the show in Los Angeles and promised fans they would “make it up to you”.

The gig, at the Belasco theatre in downtown LA, was due to conclude a string of North American tour dates throughout April and May.

“We are devastated to announce that we have made the extremely difficult decision to cancel tonight’s show in Los Angeles due to an illness within the band,” the band wrote on Facebook.

“We were really looking forward to playing in Los Angeles at the end of a great USA tour and promise we will make it up to you. Love, Simon, James and Ben x.”

Biffy Clyro were previously forced to postpone their European tour dates twice due to concerns over coronavirus.

They announced in January that the dates on the continent would now take place between August and October.

Formed in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, the group is composed of Simon Neil, James Johnston and Ben Johnston.

They have released nine studio albums, the latest of which, The Myth Of The Happily Ever After, was released in October last year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal