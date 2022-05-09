Ed Sheeran joins rapper Travis Scott on line-up at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ed Sheeran joins rapper Travis Scott on line-up at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

By Press Association
May 9, 2022, 11:45 pm
Ed Sheeran joins rapper Travis Scott on line-up at 2022 Billboard Music Awards (Aaron Chown/PA)

Ed Sheeran will join acts including rapper Travis Scott as part of the line-up for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards (BBMA).

The multi-award winning singer-songwriter will perform from Belfast where he is currently in the middle of his Mathematics Tour.

He is nominated for nine gongs at this year’s BBMAs including top male artist, alongside Drake, The Weeknd, Justin Beiber and Lil Nas X, which he previously won in 2018.

Adele and Dua Lipa take on Taylor Swift, Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo, for top female artist.

Oxford-based indie band Glass Animals will take on Korean supergroup BTS in the top duo/group category, and are also nominated for best rock band and top streaming song for their viral hit Heat Waves.

In November last year the band secured a new US chart record for the longest climb into the top 10 of the Billboard singles chart with the track.

They reached the tenth spot of the Billboard Hot 100 after 42 weeks in the chart, the longest trip to the top spot in its 63-year history.

The BBMA show will be Scott’s first live performance since the tragedy at the Astroworld music festival, in Texas, in November last year, in which 10 people were killed.

The rapper continued to play his headline slot during the incident and later said he did not know fans were injured during the crush.

In 2019-20 the rapper became the first artist in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 to have three songs enter the chart at No. 1 in less than a year

The BBMAs will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday May 15 at 1am UK time on NBC.

The show, hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, will honour the year’s top artists on the Billboard charts in 62 categories.

