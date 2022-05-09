Ed Sheeran joins rapper Travis Scott on line-up at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ed Sheeran will join acts including rapper Travis Scott as part of the line-up for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards (BBMA).

The multi-award winning singer-songwriter will perform from Belfast where he is currently in the middle of his Mathematics Tour.

He is nominated for nine gongs at this year’s BBMAs including top male artist, alongside Drake, The Weeknd, Justin Beiber and Lil Nas X, which he previously won in 2018.

Adele and Dua Lipa take on Taylor Swift, Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo, for top female artist.

Ed’s Belfast show is coming to the @BBMAs! Tune in Sunday at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on @NBC #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/4BdFZfSjUD — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) May 9, 2022

Oxford-based indie band Glass Animals will take on Korean supergroup BTS in the top duo/group category, and are also nominated for best rock band and top streaming song for their viral hit Heat Waves.

In November last year the band secured a new US chart record for the longest climb into the top 10 of the Billboard singles chart with the track.

They reached the tenth spot of the Billboard Hot 100 after 42 weeks in the chart, the longest trip to the top spot in its 63-year history.

The BBMA show will be Scott’s first live performance since the tragedy at the Astroworld music festival, in Texas, in November last year, in which 10 people were killed.

.@trvisXX the first artist to ever have three songs hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in less than a year, will perform LIVE at the #BBMAs this Sunday at 8PM ET/5PM PT on NBC! pic.twitter.com/URFKXQuNUC — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 9, 2022

The rapper continued to play his headline slot during the incident and later said he did not know fans were injured during the crush.

In 2019-20 the rapper became the first artist in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 to have three songs enter the chart at No. 1 in less than a year

The BBMAs will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday May 15 at 1am UK time on NBC.

The show, hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, will honour the year’s top artists on the Billboard charts in 62 categories.