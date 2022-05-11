The UK’s long years of Eurovision pain – in numbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The UK’s long years of Eurovision pain – in numbers

By Press Association
May 11, 2022, 2:47 am
UK pop group Jemini – Jemma Abbey and Chris Crosbey – pictured with Terry Wogan in 2003, ahead of coming last at the Eurovision Song Contest (PA)
Sam Ryder will aim to end a dismal run of form for the United Kingdom when he takes to the stage of the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin on Saturday.

The UK has finished in the top half of the competition only three times so far this century: 2002 (when the country was represented by Jessica Garlick), 2009 (Jade Ewen) and 2011 (Blue).

There is already a buzz surrounding Ryder and his song Space Man, with some bookmakers suggesting he could bag enough points to come third or fourth.

This would be quite the turnaround for a country that has become used to ending the contest near the bottom of the scoreboard – and sometimes in last place.

(PA Graphics)

Since 2000 the UK has finished in one of the bottom three positions on 10 separate occasions.

It has also come last a total of five times: in 2003 (Jemini), 2008 (Andy Abraham), 2010 (Josh Dubovie), 2019 (Michael Rice) and 2021 (James Newman).

Andy Abraham, who finished last when representing the UK in the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest (Katie Collins/PA)
This is not quite as bad as Finland, who since the start of the contest in 1956 has finished last in the final a record nine times.

But it is typical of the UK’s faltering Eurovision performance in recent years, and is in sharp contrast to how the country fared in earlier decades.

From 1959 right through to 1998, the UK finished in the bottom half of the competition on just two occasions: 1978 and 1987.

UK Eurovision winners Bucks Fizz pictured in 1981 (PA)
It was during this time that the UK notched up its five Eurovision wins, in 1967 (Sandie Shaw), 1969 (Lulu), 1976 (Brotherhood Of Man), 1981 (Bucks Fizz) and 1997 (Katrina And The Waves).

This was also the period when the UK came second a total of 15 times – more than any other country in Eurovision history.

As this dazzling era fades further into the past, the point will soon be reached where more years have elapsed since the UK last won the contest (currently 25) than the time between the UK’s first win and most recent victory (30 years – from 1967 to 1997).

(PA Graphics)

If Sam Ryder manages to finish in the top half of this year’s competition, he will at least have ended the country’s long run of poor results since Blue managed a respectable 11th place in 2011.

Avoiding one of the bottom three places would also be an improvement on recent years.

And if by some chance he wins the final, not only would this be the first UK win in a generation, it would also mean the UK gets to host the contest next year – for a record ninth time.

