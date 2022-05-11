Sigrid reveals she wrote new album with Glastonbury in mind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Sigrid reveals she wrote new album with Glastonbury in mind

By Press Association
May 11, 2022, 7:13 pm
Sigrid has spoken about her new album How To Let Go (Doug Peters/PA)
Norwegian singer-songwriter Sigrid has revealed she wrote her latest album with Glastonbury Festival in mind, despite not knowing she would be offered a spot on the 2022 line-up.

Sigrid Solbakk Raabe, known as Sigrid, released her second album How To Let Go last week.

Speaking to The Rebecca Judd Show on Apple Music, the 25-year-old said: “I made songs for Glastonbury before they offered to play.”

Sigrid previously performed at Glastonbury in 2019, playing on the festival’s Other Stage.

“Glasto is one of my favourite festivals. I love how that festival is also more than a festival, it’s a village,” she continued.

“Glasto is, I think it’s six times bigger than my home town… I remember having visually Glastonbury in my mind.”

Sigrid said the festival inspired a song on the new album, saying: “Thinking it sounds like six, seven PM when the sun sets. Maybe a light drizzle of rain, but it’s also the sunset.

“And then maybe thunder comes in towards the guitar solo towards the end. That was my vision for the song.”

The singer, whose first album, Sucker Punch, reached number four on the official UK albums chart, also revealed she enjoys listening to her own music.

She told Judd: “I listen to them. I feel like I want to write the songs that I wish I had in my playlist.

“I don’t love every song that I’ve ever written in my entire life. But most of them I think. Yeah. Pretty good.”

Sigrid
Sigrid performing on the Other Stage during Glastonbury Festival in 2019 (Yui Mok/PA)

Speaking about the difference between her first and second albums, Sigrid said How To Let Go is a more “organic” record.

“Sucker Punch, the first album, was a lot of heavy sense,” she said.

“It’s more an electronic pop record. Whereas this album feels more of a folky rock pop album, I guess. There’s a lot more guitars, bass, live drums, a lot of harmonies.

“And the songwriting is how it always is with me. It’s pretty, it’s a lot of classic songwriting, but also pretty fresh, I think. And a lot of catchy melodies, of course.”

The full interview with Sigrid is available to listen to on The Rebecca Judd Show on Apple Music.

