Tom and Giovanna Fletcher celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

By Press Association
May 13, 2022, 9:29 am
Tom and Giovanna Fletcher are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary (Matt Crossick/PA)
Tom and Giovanna Fletcher are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary (Matt Crossick/PA)

McFly star Tom Fletcher has paid tribute to his wife Giovanna as the “perfect partner” on their 10th wedding anniversary.

The 36-year-old lead singer and guitarist revealed that to mark the occasion she had bought him a painting of a wookiee, a large furry creature from the Stars Wars films.

He shared a series of photos with his two million Instagram followers, showing the couple enjoying a glass of wine together, and a bouquet of colourful flowers.

Another image showed Fletcher posing next to the vibrant blue and red painting of the wookiee.

He wrote: “You know you’ve married your perfect partner when their 10th wedding anniversary gift to you is a painting of a Wookie at a disco.

“Feeling beyond lucky today that of all the humans that ever existed on this planet, I got to marry this one 10 years ago today. Happy anniversary @mrsgifletcher.”

Giovanna, 37, shared a series of black and white photos from their wedding day and wrote: “Wedding photo dump. The. Best. Day. Can’t believe it’s been 10 years.”

JLS star JB Gill, Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid and Strictly Come Dancing pro Amy Dowden, who was paired with Fletcher on the show, were among those sending their congratulations.

The couple, who have three young sons, met at school and have been married since May 2012.

Fletcher’s McFly bandmates, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd, were his groomsmen.

